Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of NFL Quarterback Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mac Jones is heading into his second season with the New England Patriots.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star had a promising rookie season, though it ended with a disappointing playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jones will hope to make a jump in Year 2 in New England.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star certainly has the support of those inside the facility. He also has the support of his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

Getty Images.

Jones and Scott have been together since his early days at the University of Alabama.

They currently live together in the New England area.

Jones and the Patriots will look to take a big step forward during the 2022 NFL regular season.