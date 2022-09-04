Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of NFL Star Saquon Barkley

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season is a big one for Saquon Barkley.

The former NFL Draft first round pick has had an up-and-down career so far, though the former Penn State star is hoping to break out once again in 2022.

Barkley, who opens his 2022 season next weekend, recently took in a U.S. Open match with his longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon.

Barkley and Congdon went viral at the match.

You love to see that.

Saquon and Anna have reportedly been dating since the legendary running back was at Penn State.

Congdon has a big profile on social media, with close to 100,000 followers, though she hasn't posted in a while.

Hopefully it's a good, fulfilling season for Barkley and his family.

Week 1 can't get here fast enough.