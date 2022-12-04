Photos: Meet The Longtime Notable Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is officially a Power Five head coach.

The Jackson State head coach will be leaving the school to take over at Colorado. The Buffaloes officially announced the move on Saturday night.

"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado AD Rick George said in a statement. "Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."

Sanders was seen celebrating his SWAC championship with friends and family on Saturday.

The woman next to Deion is his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds. The power couple has been dating for more than a decade at this point.

Tracey is a successful business woman.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 24: JSU head coach Deion Prime Sanders celebrates victory with his fiancé Tracey Edmonds after the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game between the Jackson State Tigers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. JSU beat MVSU by 49 - 7. (Photo by William H. Kelly/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Tracey is the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group. Her net worth is reportedly $40 million.

Both have busy lives, but they've been making it work.

"I love what both of us contribute to society and to this world," Sanders told People. "It's not just a separation because you want to be separated, it's a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives."

"I mean what she does, I don't take for granted whatsoever, and the shows that she chooses to produce, they're meaningful, they have substance, they're informative and challenging, and I love that about it," he added.

The Sanders crew will now be making their way to Boulder, Colorado.