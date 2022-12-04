Photos: Meet The Longtime Notable Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is officially a Power Five head coach.
The Jackson State head coach will be leaving the school to take over at Colorado. The Buffaloes officially announced the move on Saturday night.
"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado AD Rick George said in a statement. "Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."
Sanders was seen celebrating his SWAC championship with friends and family on Saturday.
The woman next to Deion is his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds. The power couple has been dating for more than a decade at this point.
Tracey is a successful business woman.
Tracey is the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group. Her net worth is reportedly $40 million.
Both have busy lives, but they've been making it work.
"I love what both of us contribute to society and to this world," Sanders told People. "It's not just a separation because you want to be separated, it's a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives."
"I mean what she does, I don't take for granted whatsoever, and the shows that she chooses to produce, they're meaningful, they have substance, they're informative and challenging, and I love that about it," he added.
The Sanders crew will now be making their way to Boulder, Colorado.