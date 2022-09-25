Photos: Meet The Longtime Rumored Girlfriend Of Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks are set to meet on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Tampa Bay. It should be a fun one.

While Brady is reportedly hoping that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be in attendance, Rodgers has seen some relationship headlines this offseason, as well.

Rodgers is rumored to be dating someone new following his split from actress Shailene Woodley.

MALIBU, CA - MAY 07: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are seen leaving Nobu on May 7, 2021 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images)

Rodgers is reportedly dating a woman named Blu. She was rumored to be a "witch," though she shot that down in funny fashion.

“Ps… My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, “I do not identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious.”

Rodgers' rumored girlfriend has a pretty big following on social media.

Perhaps we'll see Rodgers' rumored girlfriend in attendance on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Bucs and the Packers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.