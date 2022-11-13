Photos: Meet The Longtime Significant Other Of Bill Belichick
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is looking to get back to the playoffs this year. It'll be tough, considering the improvement of the AFC East, but New England is hanging around.
The Patriots are off this week, before hosting the Jets in a pivotal game next weekend.
Belichick is likely spending his bye week preparing for the Jets, though he's hopefully getting some family time, too.
The longtime NFL head coach has been dating his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, for years.
Bill and Linda reportedly met during a night out. The Patriots head coach reportedly sent Linda a note with flowers following their first interaction.
They've been dating ever since.
Bill and Linda spend most of their offseasons on Nantucket. They also like to enjoy horse racing.
Linda Holliday has often been spotted at the Patriots games, too. She'll surely be in the stands for the New England vs. New York Jets game next weekend.
It should be a fun one.
Hopefully Bill, Linda and the Belichick family are having a fun weekend.