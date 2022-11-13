Photos: Meet The Longtime Significant Other Of Bill Belichick

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is looking to get back to the playoffs this year. It'll be tough, considering the improvement of the AFC East, but New England is hanging around.

The Patriots are off this week, before hosting the Jets in a pivotal game next weekend.

Belichick is likely spending his bye week preparing for the Jets, though he's hopefully getting some family time, too.

The longtime NFL head coach has been dating his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, for years.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and girlfriend Linda Holliday talk with the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bill and Linda reportedly met during a night out. The Patriots head coach reportedly sent Linda a note with flowers following their first interaction.

They've been dating ever since.

Bill and Linda spend most of their offseasons on Nantucket. They also like to enjoy horse racing.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 18: (L-R) Bill Belichick (middle) and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday (left) at a horse race (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group).

Linda Holliday has often been spotted at the Patriots games, too. She'll surely be in the stands for the New England vs. New York Jets game next weekend.

It should be a fun one.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Linda Holliday wears a New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring necklace on the sidelines before the start of the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully Bill, Linda and the Belichick family are having a fun weekend.