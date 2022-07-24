Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Ben Roethlisberger

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Saturday was a special day for the Roethlisberger family.

Ben and his longtime wife, Ashley, celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The former Steelers quarterback shared a heartwarming message for his longtime wife of 11 years.

"11 years, 3 kids, and lots of adventures so far! I’m looking forward to many more years, and many more adventures with my best friend. I love you Sweetie, Happy Anniversary!! — Ben," he wrote.

Ben and Ashley have been married since 2011. They have three children together.

The couple reportedly dated on and off for five years before officially tying the knot in 2011.

Ashley was there for most of Ben's professional football career.

Ben shared a special message last year, too.

"10 years ago I married the most amazing woman in the world. I am so thankful for her love, support, and her friendship. She has the biggest heart and anyone that knows her knows this. I love you Ashley, even more today then I did that day 10 years ago," he wrote.

Happy anniversary, Ben and Ashley.