Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Ex-NFL Coach Jon Gruden

Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden late in the game as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 15 to 10 at Monster Park, San Francisco, California, October 30, 2005. (Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Jon Gruden is back making headlines, as his longtime agent is calling out the NFL for their treatment of his client.

The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach was fired last year, following a surfacing of some old, offensive emails sent by the former head coach.

Gruden's agent believes it was a hit job.

"And it was 10 years ago. And then why Jon and why the Raiders? He wasn't even in the league at the time of those e-mails ... that's the tragedy of it," Bob LaMonte said. "You can say what you want, but if anyone really understands Jon, they know he's not a racist. That's quite obvious. No one would ever say that."

Gruden has now been out of the league for about a year, spending more time with friends and family.

The former NFL head coach is married to Cindy Gruden. The happy couple has been together since 1991.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Jayson Gruden, Cindy Gruden, Michael Gruden and head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders pose for a photo before the Raiders' game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jon and Cindy met at the University of Tennessee.

The former NFL head coach was working for the Vols football program, while Cindy was a student.

Jon and Cindy dated for several years before getting married in 1991.

They have three children together - all boys.

Jon Gruden's NFL story is likely far from over.