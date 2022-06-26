Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Football Legend Tim Tebow

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 15: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars participates in drills during Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp at TIAA Bank Field on June 15, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

We haven't heard much from Tim Tebow in a while, but the football legend turned TV analyst has been enjoying the married life.

The former Florida Gators and Denver Broncos star married his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, in 2020.

Tim and Demi, a former Miss Universe champion, had been together for several years before getting married.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attend the premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Run The Race" at the Egyptian Theatre on February 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Tim opened up to PEOPLE about marriage life earlier this year.

"Dating Demi was great," Tim told PEOPLE. "Engagement was better. And being married is even better than that."

"There have been so many opportunities to learn and grow, which has been so cool," Tim added. "There have been so many things we've gotten to do together. We've gotten to find the things we have in common, but also to find where we're different. We've served together, which is the most fulfilling thing. A lot of that has been through my foundation."

Tim and Demi got engaged in 2019 after several years of dating. They were married in South Africa in 2020 in a small ceremony.