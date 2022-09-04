Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Michael Vick

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 21: Michael Vick #7 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game November 21, 2004 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Vick played for the Falcons from 2001-2006. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Michael Vick has long been retired from football, but the legendary quarterback is still staying close to the game.

The former Virginia Tech and NFL star is staying active in both the collegiate and professional levels, especially now that Name, Image and Likeness is taking over the sport.

Vick has been retired since 2017, which has hopefully given him more time to spend with his friends and family members.

The legendary NFL quarterback is a married man. He married Kijafa Vick back in 2012.

Michael and his wife have four children together.

The wife of the legendary NFL quarterback has a big presence on social media, with more than 200,000 followers across Instagram.

Hopefully the 2022 college football season and NFL season is a good one for the Vick family.