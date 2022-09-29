Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Peyton Manning

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 08: Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning might be retired from playing football, but the legendary NFL quarterback continues to stay busy in his post-playing days.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star has a production company, Omaha Productions, that continues to pursue interesting ventures.

Manning has has famous "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli Manning. He also has some standalone media projects and is reportedly getting involved with the new Pro Bowl, too.

Still, life is probably more relaxing and less hectic for Manning than it was during his playing days.

Peyton is married to his longtime wife, Ashley.

Peyton and Ashley Manning/Facebook.

Peyton and Ashley have two children together. They were reportedly married in 2001, near the start of Peyton's playing days.

Ashley Manning is a Tennessee native. She reportedly met Peyton when he was in college. Ashley attended the University of Virginia, while Peyton starred at Tennessee.

Peyton and Ashley now reside in the Denver, Colorado area. Ashley reportedly played a role in Peyton leaving the Colts for the Broncos.

"Yeah, Ashley and I actually had those conversations," Peyton said, via Bleacher Report. "More than one. Because, you know, you don't want to embarrass yourself. Because, they're signing you and people are thinking they're getting the player they had always seen before. And so, Ashley was the one that was saying, 'Peyton, you've got to try. You've got to try."

It wouldn't be surprising to see Peyton, Ashley and the Manning family get more involved with the Broncos moving forward.

Hopefully it's been a fun start to the NFL season for Peyton and his wife.