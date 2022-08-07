Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season.

The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football.

Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man.

The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with his longtime wife, Sandy, for three decades.

Michael and Sandy were married in June of 1990. The happy couple has three children together.

The wife of the longtime Cowboys star doesn't share very much on social media.

However, Michael has often paid tribute to his family on his accounts.

Getty Images.

Hopefully it's another good season for the Irvin family.

Week 1 of the 2022 regular season can't come soon enough.