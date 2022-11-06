Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Vick

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Michael Vick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs out of the pocket during a game against the New York Giants on October 27, 2013 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Giants won 15-7. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images) Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Few NFL players this century have been as exciting to watch as Michael Vick.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick starred in the league for more than a decade, playing for the Falcons and Eagles, before retiring.

Vick now does NFL coverage for FOX Sports.

The former Virginia Tech quarterback has a strong support system at home, too.

The legendary quarterback married his wife, Kijafa Vick, back in 2012. Michael and Kijafa have four kids together.

Vick's wife has a pretty big following on social media, with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

She has shared some adorable photos of their family.

We wish Michael and his family all the best moving forward this season. You can catch him analyzing the games on FOX on Sunday mornings.