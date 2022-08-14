Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family.
While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks.
According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame football.
Jac Collinsworth, who played at Notre Dame, will be calling Fighting Irish contests with Jason Garrett.
The son of the prominent NBC analyst is one of four children had by Cris and Holly Collinsworth.
Cris and Holly were married in 1989.
Holly is a former cheerleader. She's been with Cris for several decades now.
"I have a really strong wife," Collinsworth told Cincinnati Magazine. "It's amazing all that she can handle, particularly with as much as I'm away from home."
The football season should be even more interesting for the Collinsworth family now.