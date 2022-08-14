Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's a big day for the Collinsworth family.

While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks.

According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame football.

Jac Collinsworth, who played at Notre Dame, will be calling Fighting Irish contests with Jason Garrett.

The son of the prominent NBC analyst is one of four children had by Cris and Holly Collinsworth.

Cris and Holly were married in 1989.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Cris Collinsworth and Holly Collinsworth attend the 32nd annual Sport Emmy Awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage)

Holly is a former cheerleader. She's been with Cris for several decades now.

"I have a really strong wife," Collinsworth told Cincinnati Magazine. "It's amazing all that she can handle, particularly with as much as I'm away from home."

The football season should be even more interesting for the Collinsworth family now.