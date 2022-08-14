Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Coach Mike Tomlin

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon.

The Steelers took on the Seahawks in the opening game of the 2022 preseason. Tomlin and the Steelers were able to come away from the game looking good.

It should be an interesting year in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers have finally moved on from Ben Roethlisberger, who retired following the 2021 season.

Tomlin, of course, is still around, leading the Steelers heading into the 2022 campaign.

Pittsburgh has long been home to Mike Tomlin and his family. The Steelers head coach has been married to his wife, Kiya Winston, since 1996.

Mike and Kiya met when they were college students at William and Mary in Colonial Williamsburg.

They have three children together - two sons and a daughter.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Tomlin (R) and Kiya Winston attend the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA2012/Getty Images for ACM) Kevin Winter/ACMA2012/Getty Images

It should be another fun year for Tomlin and the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is set to open the 2022 regular season on Sept. 11 against the Bengals.