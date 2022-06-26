Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Eli Manning

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after being sacked by the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While Peyton and Eli Manning are long retired from the National Football League, we haven't seen the last of the Manning family at quarterback.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning - Peyton and Eli's brother - announced his commitment to the University of Texas this week.

Peyton and Eli Manning have already said they look forward to attending games in Austin moving forward.

We should be seeing a lot of the Manning family. Eli has been married to his wife, Abby, since 2007.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks on with his wife, Abby, and son, Charles, during a press conference to announce his retirement on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Eli and Abby Manning have four children together - Lucy, Ava, Charles and Caroline.

“My big role as a father at night, every night, is bath time,” Manning told Giants.com. “My wife (Abby) will tell me that I get the girls all riled up before bedtime, because I like a lot of bubbles and I like splashes and we sing and dance in there.”

“I consider being the father of my two girls the most important role that I have.”

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Abby McGrew (wife of New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning) poses at Judith Ripka's Holiday Shopping Night hosted by Eli Manning at Judith Ripka on November 17, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Judith Ripka)

Eli proposed to Abby, who works in philanthropy, back in 2007.

“During a trip home to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, he designed an engagement ring at Adler’s. A few weeks later, they were slated to take a trip to see her family in Nashville. Abby thought he might propose to her then but Eli just couldn’t wait that long. On a simple Tuesday evening they were spending together, Eli turned toward Abby and got down on his knee. Abby was taken aback at first but breathlessly said ‘Yes!’ He presented her with a gorgeous Adler’s emerald-cut center stone ring, flanked by two emerald-cut diamonds on either side," MyNewOrleans.com reported.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and wife arrive at theSex and the City: The Movie Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on May 27, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

We'll likely be seeing Eli, Abby and the rest of the Manning family at some Texas games beginning in 2023.