Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Few NFL players, if any, are more entertaining to watch - both on and off the field - than Michael Irvin.

The Dallas Cowboys legend was a Hall of Fame wide receiver during his playing days, winning three Super Bowls with Jerry Jones' franchise.

Off the field, Irvin has become one of the most-electric analysts in all of sports. Irvin constantly goes viral during the football season, especially when he's debating Stephen A. Smith.

Irvin is a family man, too.

The former Dallas Cowboys star has been married to his wife, Sandy Harrell, for more than 30 years.

Getty Images.

Michael and his wife got married in June of 1990. The happy couple has three children together.

The happy couple has been together since the start of Irvin's professional career.

Irvin was a Hall of Fame wide receiver for the Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls in the 1990s before retiring.

Michael and his wife are very proud parents.

We wish all the best to the Irvin family moving forward.