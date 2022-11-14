Photos: Meet The Man Spotted On Date With Gisele Bundchen

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen was reportedly spotted on a date with a new man over the weekend.

The legendary supermodel and NFL quarterback Tom Brady got divorced earlier this fall. Bundchen and Brady were married in 2009 and have two children together. However, things got rocky at some point over the last year and they finally called it quits earlier this season.

Now, Bundchen appears to have moved on in a big way. She was spotted on a date this weekend.

"Gisele Bündchen appears to have a new man in her life after her divorce from Tom Brady, stepping out with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday," Page Six reports.

"The duo grabbed a bite to eat at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with the 42-year-old model’s two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9."

Gisele's new man is an MMA teacher. He's known best for his time in the jiu-jitsu community.

Both Joaquim and his brothers, Pedro Valente and Gui Valente, teach at their academy together.

“At the tender age of 2, Pedro, Gui and Joaquim were already taking private lessons from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie,” reads the company’s website. “Growing up, the Valente brothers trained daily at the Gracie Academy in Rio de Janeiro.”

Perhaps Joaquim is just a rebound for Gisele, or perhaps this is something more serious.

The Valente brothers have a big following on social media, with more than 40,000 followers on Instagram.

They often teach clinics around the world.

Joaquim, meanwhile, reportedly lives in Florida now. Gisele just bought a big house next to Brady's in Miami.

"Joaquim moved to Florida from Brazil to study at Barry University, and he has lived at the state ever since.

The athlete teaches at the Valente Brothers’ headquarters in Miami Beach alongside his family members," the New York Post reports.

We'll likely learn more about Gisele's new man in the days to come.