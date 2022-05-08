Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone.

Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick.

Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions.

The mother of the NFL Draft pick and his family went viral on social media.

Hutchinson's mother, Melissa, now has close to 10,000 followers on Instagram, though she's gone private. Perhaps she doesn't want to steal any of the spotlight away from her son.

Hutchinson's family will be able to watch his games closely next season, as he gets to stay home and play for the Detroit Lions.

It'll be fun to watch these young Lions play moving forward.