Photos: Meet The New Wife Of NFL Star T.J. Watt
The NFL world is currently hoping for the best for T.J. Watt.
The Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher suffered what could be a very serious injury on Sunday afternoon.
Watt was reportedly seen mouthing "I tore it," while leaving the field with a potential pectoral injury.
It didn't look good.
Yikes.
No defensive player has been better than T.J. Watt as of late. It's been a big year for him, too.
Earlier this summer, Watt married his longtime girlfriend, Dani.
T.J. and Dani, a fellow athlete, have been dating for several years. Now they're officially a married couple.
Soccer players appear to be preferred for the Watt brothers, as J.J. is also married to a fellow professional soccer star.
We wish TJ all the best moving forward.