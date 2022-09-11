Photos: Meet The New Wife Of NFL Star T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates sacking Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The NFL world is currently hoping for the best for T.J. Watt.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher suffered what could be a very serious injury on Sunday afternoon.

Watt was reportedly seen mouthing "I tore it," while leaving the field with a potential pectoral injury.

It didn't look good.

Yikes.

No defensive player has been better than T.J. Watt as of late. It's been a big year for him, too.

Earlier this summer, Watt married his longtime girlfriend, Dani.

T.J. and Dani, a fellow athlete, have been dating for several years. Now they're officially a married couple.

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - SEPTEMBER 20: Dani Rhodes #27 of the Chicago Red Stars looks on during a game between Sky Blue FC and Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end TJ Watt and Dani Rhodes pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Soccer players appear to be preferred for the Watt brothers, as J.J. is also married to a fellow professional soccer star.

We wish TJ all the best moving forward.