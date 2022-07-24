Photos: Meet The New Wife Of Rams Coach Sean McVay

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It's been a two ring offseason for Rams head coach Sean McVay.

While the Rams received their Super Bowl rings over the weekend, this was not the first ring of the offseason for the team's young head coach.

Earlier this offseason, the Rams head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn.

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Sean and Veronika met during the head coach's time in the Washington, D.C. area, when he was coaching the then-Redskins. Veronika, a Ukraine native, was reportedly attending nearby George Mason University.

When McVay got the Rams head coaching job, Veronika joined him in Los Angeles.

They dated for several years before getting engaged. The pandemic delayed their wedding, which took place earlier this spring.

Life has been good for the McVays this offseason, that is for sure.

Are we going to see a repeat this fall?