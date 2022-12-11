Photos: Meet The New Woman Linked To Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

A new dating option has emerged for Tom Brady.

While the legendary NFL quarterback appears to be intent on focusing on football and family post-divorce, a prominent dating option has emerged.

Veronika Rajek, a prominent Instagram model, has professed her interest in the superstar quarterback. She was even in attendance at his game last week.

"I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

Brady has been linked to a couple of notable models since getting divorced from the all-time great in Gisele.

It remains to be seen if Brady is actually interested in dating any of them, but they've shown interest on their end.

Veronika, meanwhile, has more than 3 million followers on social media.

Gisele, of course, has been linked to a martial arts instructor since divorcing Brady.

Is it time for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback to get back out there himself?