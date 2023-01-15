Photos: Meet The NFL Cheerleader Making Headlines
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going viral on social media on Sunday morning.
So, too, are their cheerleaders.
The Jaguars beat the Chargers in wild fashion on Saturday night. Following the 27-point comeback, their cheerleaders went viral on social media.
One in particular.
Alyvia Anderson, a Jaguars cheerleader and Chicago native, is trending on social media.
She's gone viral following her team's big win.
The Jaguars have advanced to the Divisional Round, where their opponent is to be determined.