Photos: Meet The NFL Cheerleader Making Headlines

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Members of The Roar, the Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleading squad, perform during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars and the on January 7, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going viral on social media on Sunday morning.

So, too, are their cheerleaders.

The Jaguars beat the Chargers in wild fashion on Saturday night. Following the 27-point comeback, their cheerleaders went viral on social media.

One in particular.

Alyvia Anderson, a Jaguars cheerleader and Chicago native, is trending on social media.

She's gone viral following her team's big win.

The Jaguars have advanced to the Divisional Round, where their opponent is to be determined.