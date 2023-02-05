Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound, where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday night.
It should be a fun one.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner, has been trending on social media all season long. The Super Bowl should be a fun one for her, too.
Hunt is a former Miss Kansas USA. She has a big following on social media, where she often posts about the Chiefs.
Many of her Instagram posts are football-related.
We'll likely be seeing a lot of Gracie at the Super Bowl in Arizona next weekend.