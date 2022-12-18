Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.

Gracie Hunt, who's friends with Brittany Mahomes, has been making headlines all season.

Hunt is a former Miss Kansas USA. She's an avid Chiefs fan and is an athlete herself, recently competing in a half marathon.

The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner has a big following on social media.

It's fair to say she's a big celebrity in the Kansas City Chiefs world, that's for sure.

The Chiefs are clearly going to be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs this season.

It'll be interesting to see if Gracie Hunt gets any screentime this postseason.