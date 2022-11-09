Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN.

The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football."

So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football" just feels like a bigger deal this year than it has in season's past.

Aikman admitted that he made the move, in part, to spend more time with his family. The legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback has two daughters and by calling games on Monday nights instead of Sunday afternoons, his weekends are more free.

The legendary Cowboys quarterback was previously married to Rhonda Worthey.

Rhonda Aikman and Troy Aikman during The Barnstable Brown Party at Private Residence in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

Troy and Rhonda Worthey were married to each other from 2000-2011. They met toward the end of the Cowboys quarterback's playing career. They divorced after roughly a decade of marriage.

The couple first met in 1998, a couple of years after Troy's final Super Bowl.

Rhonda is a notable American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist.

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikmen #8 and his wife Rhonda Aikman watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena on February 8, 2005 in Dallas, Texas. The Bulls won 107-100. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

