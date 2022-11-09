Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN.
The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football."
So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football" just feels like a bigger deal this year than it has in season's past.
Aikman admitted that he made the move, in part, to spend more time with his family. The legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback has two daughters and by calling games on Monday nights instead of Sunday afternoons, his weekends are more free.
The legendary Cowboys quarterback was previously married to Rhonda Worthey.
Troy and Rhonda Worthey were married to each other from 2000-2011. They met toward the end of the Cowboys quarterback's playing career. They divorced after roughly a decade of marriage.
The couple first met in 1998, a couple of years after Troy's final Super Bowl.
Rhonda is a notable American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist.
