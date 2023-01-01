Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Erin Andrews

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews went viral during last weekend's NFL game on Christmas Eve.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter had no problems knocking down a pass on the sideline. Video of Andrews getting hit by a Gardner Minshew pass went viral on social media.

Andrews joked that because of her marriage, she was prepared to handle it.

"I married a hockey player. Hit it with my wrist and move on. Hot."

So who is Erin Andrews married to?

The Fox Sports sideline reporter is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll, who won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings.

Andrews and Stoll reportedly met through a mutual friend in Michael Strahan. They dated for several years before ultimately getting married.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Stoll, who has retired from playing, now works for the Los Angeles Kings in the front office and in media.

The happy couple resides in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: (3rd L) Tv personality Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll #28 of the Los Angeles Kings celebrate with family and the Stanley Cup after the Kings 3-2 double overtime victory against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

We'll be seeing Erin Andrews back on the air on Sunday.

FOX has a full slate of NFL games in Week 17.