Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Erin Andrews
Erin Andrews went viral during last weekend's NFL game on Christmas Eve.
The Fox Sports sideline reporter had no problems knocking down a pass on the sideline. Video of Andrews getting hit by a Gardner Minshew pass went viral on social media.
Andrews joked that because of her marriage, she was prepared to handle it.
"I married a hockey player. Hit it with my wrist and move on. Hot."
So who is Erin Andrews married to?
The Fox Sports sideline reporter is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll, who won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings.
Andrews and Stoll reportedly met through a mutual friend in Michael Strahan. They dated for several years before ultimately getting married.
Stoll, who has retired from playing, now works for the Los Angeles Kings in the front office and in media.
The happy couple resides in Los Angeles.
We'll be seeing Erin Andrews back on the air on Sunday.
FOX has a full slate of NFL games in Week 17.