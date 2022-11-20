Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Steelers Legend T.J. Watt
Welcome back, T.J. Watt.
The Pittsburgh Steelers standout pass rusher is back on the field on Sunday, dominating the opposition of the Cincinnati Bengals offense.
Watt has already made some huge plays on Sunday afternoon, including a crazy interception.
T.J. Watt fans are certainly loving his performance on Sunday afternoon.
There is no bigger T.J. Watt fan than his wife, Dani. The soccer player married the NFL star earlier this year.
The Steelers are hoping to get back on a winning track on Sunday afternoon.
Dani Watt is certainly watching with a close eye.
The Steelers and the Bengals are currently playing on CBS.