Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Steelers Legend T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Welcome back, T.J. Watt.

The Pittsburgh Steelers standout pass rusher is back on the field on Sunday, dominating the opposition of the Cincinnati Bengals offense.

Watt has already made some huge plays on Sunday afternoon, including a crazy interception.

T.J. Watt fans are certainly loving his performance on Sunday afternoon.

There is no bigger T.J. Watt fan than his wife, Dani. The soccer player married the NFL star earlier this year.

The Steelers are hoping to get back on a winning track on Sunday afternoon.

Dani Watt is certainly watching with a close eye.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end TJ Watt and Dani Rhodes pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Steelers and the Bengals are currently playing on CBS.