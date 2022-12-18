Photos: Meet The Private Ex-Wife Of Bill Belichick
It's been an up and down year for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
New England, which made the Wild Card game last year, is struggling to remain in playoff contention this year. The Patriots have been playing better as of late, but Sunday's game against the Raiders is a big one.
Belichick has long had the support of his friends and family members. He's been dating his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, for several years.
However, Belichick was previously married.
The New England Patriots head coach was previously married to Debbie Clarke.
Belichick and Clarke were married for decades. They were together at the start of his career and got divorced a couple of years after his first Super Bowl win.
They were married from 1977-2006.
Debbie Clarke has remained mostly private, though she reportedly has her own business.
Bill since went on to date Linda Holliday. The couple, which spends much of their offseason on Nantucket, has been dating for roughly a decade.
The Patriots and the Raiders, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on CBS.