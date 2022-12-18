Photos: Meet The Private Ex-Wife Of Bill Belichick

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It's been an up and down year for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

New England, which made the Wild Card game last year, is struggling to remain in playoff contention this year. The Patriots have been playing better as of late, but Sunday's game against the Raiders is a big one.

Belichick has long had the support of his friends and family members. He's been dating his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, for several years.

However, Belichick was previously married.

The New England Patriots head coach was previously married to Debbie Clarke.

Belichick and Clarke were married for decades. They were together at the start of his career and got divorced a couple of years after his first Super Bowl win.

They were married from 1977-2006.

Debbie Clarke has remained mostly private, though she reportedly has her own business.

Bill since went on to date Linda Holliday. The couple, which spends much of their offseason on Nantucket, has been dating for roughly a decade.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Linda Holliday wears a New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring necklace on the sidelines before the start of the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Patriots and the Raiders, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.