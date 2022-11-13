Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

It should be a fun one.

In previous seasons, Prescott's girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, has been spotted at games. However, this year, things have been a bit more private.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Still, the Cowboys quarterback and the former Texas college student appear to be dating. There have been no reports of a possible breakup.

Buffett continues to share photos on social media, just not of her and Prescott - at least not lately.

Perhaps we'll see Natalie in Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon for the big game.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Packers is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.