Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts is doing well both on and off of the football field, it appears.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts and Co. are looking to lead the Eagles to their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Off of the field, Hurts reportedly has a girlfriend. They went public after the NFC Championship Game.

Hurts has reportedly been dating Bryonna Burrows, a fellow Alabama alum, for several years now.

Bryonna does not have a very big social media presence. She has a private Instagram and hasn't been posted about much on social media.

The couple reportedly met at Alabama.

The girlfriend of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has reportedly worked at IBM for the past couple of years, according to her LinkedIn page.

We'll likely be seeing her at the Super Bowl a week from today.