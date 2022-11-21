Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of Joe Burrow

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the verge of a nice road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and the Bengals are playing themselves into solid playoff positioning right now. It could be another fun playoff push for Burrow and Co.

Burrow's family and friends are surely excited about that possibility.

Burrow has been dating his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher, for several years now. The Bengals quarterback is a pretty private person, rarely showing photos of his personal life on social media.

However, Burrow and Holzamacher are most definitely an item.

Olivia, who's been dating Burrow since his college days, has often taken to social media during games.

Joe and Olivia have enjoyed some pretty cool moments over the years, from a national championship to a Heisman Trophy win to a Super Bowl appearance.

The Bengals quarterback likely isn't done making big moves in his football career, either.

The Bengals will improved to 6-4 on the season if they can hold on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are playing their finish on CBS.