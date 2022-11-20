Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of Longtime Cowboys Star

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to get one of their longtime star players back on Sunday afternoon.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has missed his team's previous two games - a win over the Bears and a loss to the Packers - but he should return against the Vikings today.

Elliott's return is much needed, as the Cowboys offense struggled at times in an overtime loss to the Packers.

The longtime girlfriend of Elliott is surely happy with his expected return, too.

Elliott and his girlfriend, Halle Woodard, have been together for more than a year. They're pretty private on social media, rarely showing photos of each other.

However, Woodard is clearly there, supporting the Cowboys running back.

Elliott and Woodard went viral on Halloween, when they had quite the couples costume.

That's a pretty epic costume.

The Cowboys and the Vikings, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on CBS.