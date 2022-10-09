Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Legend Michael Strahan

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 10: Michael Strahan addresses the media at a press conference where he announced his retirement from the New York Giants on June 10, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andy Marlin/Getty Images)

Michael Strahan made headlines this week, when the legendary NFL star was off his morning show for the second time in about a week.

The legendary New York Giants star lives a pretty busy life, so he likely just had other responsibilities to fulfill during his time away from the show.

Strahan, a Super Bowl champion with the Giants, has become somewhat of a business tycoon, with several notable ventures. While Strahan lives in the public eye, he's able to keep his personal life pretty private.

The legendary NFL star has reportedly been dating his girlfriend, Kayla Quick, for several years.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by BBD/GC Images) BBD/Getty Images

Michael and Kayla have reportedly been dating for several years, living in New York City.

The former NFL star was spotted with Quick at a Super Bowl party in 2015. They've reportedly been together since.

However, both Michael and Kayla are able to keep things pretty private.

Every so often, Michael and Kayla are spotted out in public together, enjoying their relationship.

We wish them all the best moving forward.

Strahan is likely about to enjoy the New York Giants against Green Bay Packers game in London.