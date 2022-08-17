Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend.

According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard.

Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced of their relationship.

The Cowboys star and Woodard reportedly went through a breakup, though they're back together.

Last year, Elliott and his significant other were spotted sitting together in a box at the Dallas Mavericks game.

Elliott and his girlfriend have shared very few photos of each other on social media - a respected rarity these days - but they appear to be going strong in their relationship.

Perhaps we'll be seeing Halle in the stands at some Cowboys games later this year.

Dallas opens the season on Sept. 11 against Tampa Bay.