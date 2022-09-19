Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Saquon Barkley

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants takes the field prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 12, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are off to a surprising 2-0 start this season.

It's a big year for Barkley and the Giants, who are attempting to bounce back into NFC East contention, led by first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

Barkley has looked like his old self for the first two weeks of the season, which is very encouraging for New York Giants fans across the world.

The former Penn State star has had some tough seasons, though he's always had good support behind him, including his girlfriend, Anna Congdon.

Barkley and Congdon have been dating for several years. However, Congdon is pretty private on social media. She hasn't posted on Instagram in more than a year.

The Giants are now 2-0 on the season, looking for a huge 3-0 start next week.