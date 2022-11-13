Photos: Meet The Private Significant Other Of Ezekiel Elliott

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott missed the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Chicago Bears two weeks ago, but he's expected to make his return to the field on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Packers in Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

Kickoff between Dallas and Green Bay is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

Elliott's girlfriend should be watching.

While the Cowboys star has kept his personal love life pretty private, he's reportedly dating Halle Woodard.

Zeke and Halle previously went through a breakup, though they're back together now.

The Cowboys star and his girlfriend were spotted at a Dallas Mavericks game last season.

Elliott and Woodard went viral for their Halloween costumes this year, as well.

They were pretty epic.

Well done, Ezekiel and Halle.

The Cowboys and the Packers, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.