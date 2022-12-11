Photos: Meet The Private Significant Other Of Michael Strahan

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Former NFL star turned broadcaster Michael Strahan will be back on the air on Sunday afternoon.

Strahan, a Hall of Fame pass rusher for the New York Giants, will be working for FOX once again on Sunday, taking part in the network's pregame show.

The former New York Giants star has stayed busy in "retirement," working on television and starting several notable businesses. He's kept his personal life pretty private, though.

Strahan, who's been married before, is dating his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by BBD/GC Images) BBD/Getty Images

Michael and Kayla keep their relationship pretty private, though they've been spotted out in New York City together.

The legendary NFL star and the girlfriend first met at a Super Bowl party, coincidentally.

They've been dating ever since.

Perhaps we'll be seeing Michael and Kayla at a New York Giants game sometime later this year.

We wish them both all the best.