Photos: Meet The Private Significant Other Of Michael Strahan
Former NFL star turned broadcaster Michael Strahan will be back on the air on Sunday afternoon.
Strahan, a Hall of Fame pass rusher for the New York Giants, will be working for FOX once again on Sunday, taking part in the network's pregame show.
The former New York Giants star has stayed busy in "retirement," working on television and starting several notable businesses. He's kept his personal life pretty private, though.
Strahan, who's been married before, is dating his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick.
Michael and Kayla keep their relationship pretty private, though they've been spotted out in New York City together.
The legendary NFL star and the girlfriend first met at a Super Bowl party, coincidentally.
They've been dating ever since.
Michael and Kayla keep their relationship fairly private, though they've been spotted out in public occasionally.
Perhaps we'll be seeing Michael and Kayla at a New York Giants game sometime later this year.
We wish them both all the best.