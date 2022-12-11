Photos: Meet The Private Significant Other Of Saquon Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley will reportedly give it a go on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Giants running back has been dealing with an injury, but he'll play against the Philadelphia Eagles today.

It's a pivotal NFC East matchup for the Giants, who are trying to hold onto playoff contention. Having Barkley in the lineup will obviously be big.

Barkley's friends and family members will likely be in attendance on Sunday afternoon.

The former Penn State star running back has privately been dating Anna Congdon since college.

Saquon and Anna have been together since college. They keep their relationship pretty private, though they appear to still be going strong.

Saquon and the Giants are set to kick off against the Eagles at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.