Photos: Meet The Private Significant Other Of Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are ready for primetime.

Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

It's been a breakout year for Tua Tagovailoa, who's battled through some injuries to lead the Dolphins into playoff contention in the AFC East.

Tagovailoa's had a big year off the field, too.

He got married to his longtime girlfriend earlier this year. Tua and his wife keep things very private, though news of the marriage leaked this offseason.

Tua married his longtime girlfriend, Annah Gore, earlier this offseason.

"Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater tweeted in August. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me."

Tua wasn't very happy with the news leaking.

"I don't know who ended up leaking it, but he must've been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week," the quarterback said. "For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do with me and my wife. Obviously in this world that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful if you will, but it is what it is."

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Life has been good for Tua both on and off of the field this season.

The Dolphins and the Chargers are about to get underway on NBC.