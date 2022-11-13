Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of NFL Star Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are having a more impressive 2022 season than Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback is playing like an MVP candidate, leading his AFC East franchise into legitimate playoff contention moving forward.

Perhaps Tagovailoa's offseason is to credit.

Surely, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback got a lot of work in this offseason. But Tagovailoa had some big personal life news, too.

He got married.

"Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me."

Tua married his longtime sweetheart, Annah Gore. The couple has chosen to remain pretty private, rarely - if ever - sharing photos of each other on social media.

The Dolphins quarterback wasn't happy with the news breaking.

"I don't know who ended up leaking it, but he must've been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week," the quarterback said. "For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do with me and my wife. Obviously in this world that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful if you will, but it is what it is."

ALABASTER, AL - OCTOBER 26: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (12) before game between the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies and Thompson Warriors on October 26, 2018 at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tagovailoa family has liked to stay out of the spotlight for the most part.

That could change moving forward, if the Dolphins go on a big run this postseason.

Miami is set to host Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.