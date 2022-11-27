Photos: Meet The Reporter Who Wants To Date Tom Brady

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady is single again.

The legendary NFL quarterback is officially back on the dating market, following his divorce from iconic supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Who should Brady date next?

One prominent reporter has admitted that Brady was her first sports "crush." Perhaps Brady could have some interest, too.

“Obviously, he’s very physically attractive, but his work ethic is awesome — I love it,” sports reporter Kendra Middleton, who now lives in Boston, told The Post. “Like, he’s so dedicated to his craft that he doesn’t even eat tomatoes, you know what I mean?”

However, Kendra isn't expecting Brady to get back out there too soon.

Brady's primary focus is his family.

“Tom’s entire identity for a couple of decades now has been football,” Middleton said. “And I’m sure [divorce] is scary for someone who doesn’t have experience being around their kids all the time. Maybe this is what Tom needs to build those relationships. His future is family.”

Still, it would be cool to see Brady dating someone in the sports world.

Perhaps Paige Spiranac would have interest, too.

But for now, the legendary quarterback is likely going to focus on football and family.

However, it will be interesting to see who Brady dates once he gets back out there.