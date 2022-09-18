Photos: Meet The Secret Wife Of Tua Tagovailoa

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had quite a day on Sunday afternoon.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins upset the Ravens, 42-38, on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins quarterback threw for 469 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens. He out-gunned Lamar Jackson to get the victory.

It's a big year for Tagovailoa, who's facing what could be a make or break season.

Thankfully, Tagovailoa has a strong support system behind him at home. Earlier this year, Tagovailoa got married in a private ceremony.

Tua and his wife got married in a private ceremony earlier this year. News of the wedding broke over the offseason.

"I don't know who ended up leaking it, but he must've been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week," the 24-year-old quarterback said. "For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do with me and my wife. Obviously in this world that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful if you will, but it is what it is."

Tua clearly has a lot of support in South Florida, both at home and on the field.

The Dolphins improved to 2-0 on the year with the win.