Photos: Meet The Wife Of Aaron Rodgers' Brother, Jordan

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 08: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers of Cash Pad speak during the NBC segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, married his longtime girlfriend, JoJo Fletcher, earlier this month.

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback was reportedly not in attendance.

According to a report from US Weekly, Rodgers was invited to the wedding, but chose not to attend.

“It’s a sad situation for the family and especially for Jordan who really does love his brother,” the source told US Weekly. “Aaron missed out on his big day and that’s something Jordan’s never going to forget. Jordan invited his entire family, including Aaron, even knowing he most likely wouldn’t attend since they’ve been distant for a long time now.”

Jordan and JoJo met on The Bachelorette.

We wish all the best to Jordan and JoJo moving forward.