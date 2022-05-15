Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Announcer Joe Buck

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman officially have their schedule for their first season on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced its complete 2022 regular season schedule. Buck and Aikman will get to call some fun games for ESPN this fall.

Buck and Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN following the 2021 NFL season, in pretty surprising fashion.

At ESPN, Buck is now co-workers with his wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck.

Like her husband, Michelle is very involved in the sports media world, covering the National Football League for ESPN.

Joe and Michelle were married in 2014. They were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend in Rich Eisen.

CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY: L-R: Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck in the Nobody Puts Celebrity in the Corner" episode of CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY airing Thursday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Michelle is happy to have her husband at ESPN with her.

"OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL!!!! Could not be more proud, happy and excited for these two!!!! The journey continues, TOGETHER," Besiner-Buck wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the @espn Fam, FAM!!!!!"

It should be a fun year on ESPN.