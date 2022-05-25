Photos: Meet The Wife Of Former NFL Coach Jon Gruden

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders coaches from the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden made headlines on Wednesday, as he secured a major win in his attempt to sue the National Football League over his firing.

Gruden, who was ousted from his Raiders head coaching job last fall following an email leak to the Wall Street Journal, will get to move forward with his lawsuit, a judge ruled.

The former NFL head coach has maintained a relatively low profile since his ousting from the Raiders. Gruden's old emails showed sexist language and racist undertones, a report from the Wall Street Journal found. Gruden is suing the NFL over the email leak and his ousting.

Gruden has been spending a lot of time with his wife, Cindy, and his family. Jon and Cindy have been married since 1991.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Jayson Gruden, Cindy Gruden, Michael Gruden and head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders pose for a photo before the Raiders' game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jon and Cindy have three children together - all boys. Pictured above, Jayson Gruden and Michael Gruden pose for a photo with their parents.

The Gruden's other son, Deuce Gruden, has worked in the NFL as a strength coach.

Jon met his wife, Cindy, while he was working at the University of Tennessee. She was a student attending the university while Jon was a graduate assistant for the football program.

They dated for several years before marrying in 1991.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: (L-R) Mark Davis, Sandra Taylor, Cindy Gruden, and Jon Gruden attend the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive) Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

It will be interesting to see what comes out of the Jon Gruden-NFL lawsuit moving forward.

Because of the judge's ruling on Wednesday, several notable facts could become public soon.