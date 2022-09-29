Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: ESPN NFL football commentator Randy Moss on the set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week.

The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week.

Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was cut before the 2022 season.

It would be pretty special for the Moss family if Thaddeus lands with the Patriots.

Randy and his wife, Lydia, were married in 2015. The legendary NFL star was previously married to Libby Offut, his high school sweetheart.

The couple had five children together, but eventually got divorced.

Both Randy and Lydia are active on social media, often sharing photos of their relationship.

It would be pretty cool if we get to see the Moss family watching their son play for the Patriots this year.