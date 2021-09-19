Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010, but the legendary quarterback continues to be a part of the football world.

The former Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets quarterback talks about the league on Sirius XM NFL Radio each week. Just this past week, Favre had a calming message for Packers fans following the blowout loss in Week 1.

“There’s 17 (regular-season games) now versus 16, so yeah, you can write this off as a preseason game,” Favre said, via Sports Illustrated. “For example, it was the first time Aaron Rodgers got on the field. He obviously was rusty. They were not themselves. So, call it a tune-up, if you will. Is there cause to panic and be concerned? I would say panic? No. Concern? Yes. But again, it’s an extra regular-season game.”

While Favre continues to be a part of the NFL world, he’s not nearly as busy as he was when he was a player.

So, the Mississippi native is able to spend a lot more time with his family, including his longtime wife, Deanna.

Brett and Deanna were married in 1996. The happy couple has two children together. Favre became a grandfather during his playing days, when his daughter, Brittany, gave birth. At the time, Favre was believed to be the only grandparent in the league.

The couple first met in high school.

“I remembered his cute blond cowlick and the way he sat in the bleachers in high school with the laces of his high-top sneakers untied,” she told GuidePosts.

“We got to know each other playing two-on-two basketball?I was just as much a jock as he was. One day he called me up and I could hear a lot of voices in the background saying, ‘Ask her, ask her.’ Finally he drawled out, ‘Will you go with me?’”

Favre has also credited his wife for helping him through his painkiller troubles.

“It is really amazing, as I think back, how well I played that year. That was an MVP year for me,” he told Sports Illustrated‘s Peter King of his 1995 MVP season.

“But that year, when I woke up in the morning, my first thought was, ‘I gotta get more pills.’ I took 14 Vicodin, yes, one time. I was getting an hour or two of sleep many nights. Maybe 30 minutes of quality sleep. I was the MVP on a pain-pill buzz. The crazy thing was, I’m not a night owl. Without pills, I’d fall asleep at 9:30. But with pills, I could get so much done, I just figured, ‘This is awesome.’ Little did I know (fiancée and now wife) Deanna would be finding some of my pills and when she did, she’d flush them down the toilet.”

Thankfully, everyone appears to be doing well now.

Perhaps we’ll see Brett, Deanna and the family at a Packers game later this year.