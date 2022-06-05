Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway
Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos.
Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
The Hall of Fame quarterback resides in the Denver, Colorado area with his wife, Paige.
John and Paige Elway were married in 2009.
Paige is a former actress and cheerleader. She's also involved in notable charity work.
John and Paige, a former Raiders cheerleader, reportedly met at an event in 2005. They quickly began dating and Paige eventually moved from California to Colorado to be with John.
The couple became engaged in 2008 and were married in 2009.
We wish all the best to John and Paige as they move forward in their relationship.
Perhaps they'll be celebrating a Russell Wilson-led Super Bowl in the years to come.