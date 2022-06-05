Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos.

Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.

The Hall of Fame quarterback resides in the Denver, Colorado area with his wife, Paige.

John and Paige Elway were married in 2009.

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 13: John Elway and wife Paige Green attend the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on October 13, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jason G. Bahr/Getty Images) Jason G. Bahr/Getty Images

Paige is a former actress and cheerleader. She's also involved in notable charity work.

John and Paige, a former Raiders cheerleader, reportedly met at an event in 2005. They quickly began dating and Paige eventually moved from California to Colorado to be with John.

The couple became engaged in 2008 and were married in 2009.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) John Elway and Paige Green attend the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Jason Kempin/Getty Images

We wish all the best to John and Paige as they move forward in their relationship.

Perhaps they'll be celebrating a Russell Wilson-led Super Bowl in the years to come.