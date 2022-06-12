Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Vick

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Legendary college football and NFL quarterback Michael Vick is getting back involved with the game.

Vick, one of the most-exciting players in football history, will be helping college athletes in Name, Image and Likeness.

The former Virginia Tech Hokies star announced the news earlier this week.

Vick has been retired since early 2017. He's been spending a lot of time with his wife and kids.

The legendary quarterback married his wife, Kijafa Vick, in 2012. The happy couple has four children together.

Kijafa has a big following on social media, with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

We wish all the best to the Vick family moving forward.