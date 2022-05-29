Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend Randy Moss

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Randy Moss from ESPN looks on during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. The legendary NFL star has gone on to have a career in media, working for ESPN.

The 45-year-old West Virginia native is currently on his second marriage.

Randy was previously married to Libby Offut, his high school sweetheart. The couple had five children together, but eventually got divorced.

The legendary NFL wide receiver later dated his current wife, Lydia. The happy couple was reportedly married in 2015.

Randy and Lydia are pretty private on social media, though the former Minnesota Vikings star has shared some photos on his Instagram page.

Randy also showed his wife some major support during his Pro Football Hall of Fame acceptance speech in 2018.

Hopefully Randy, Lydia and the rest of their family are enjoying Memorial Day Weekend.